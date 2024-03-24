Cormark Lowers Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target to C$0.85

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Barksdale Resources Stock Performance
CVE:BRO opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. Barksdale Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Barksdale Resources Company Profile
