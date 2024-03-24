Cormark Lowers Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Price Target to C$0.85

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Barksdale Resources Stock Performance

CVE:BRO opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. Barksdale Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

