CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Cut by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.1 %

CSGP traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. 1,832,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,548. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

