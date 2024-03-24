CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $107.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.