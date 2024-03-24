CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given New $107.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after purchasing an additional 662,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

