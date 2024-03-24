Courant Investment Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Courant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Deere & Company makes up about 1.9% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $398.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.66. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.