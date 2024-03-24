Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
