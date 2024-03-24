Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Shares of CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 135.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48,638 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

