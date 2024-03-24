Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.71.

TSE:CPG opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.16 and a 12 month high of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2206897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

