Critical Comparison: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) & HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than HomeFed.

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and HomeFed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $203.20 million 152.92 $316.60 million $4.46 8.52 HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats HomeFed on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

