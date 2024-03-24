Critical Comparison: Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) versus Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cartesian Growth Co. II and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cartesian Growth Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspirato has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Cartesian Growth Co. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A -65.59% 5.02% Inspirato -15.73% N/A -8.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cartesian Growth Co. II and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cartesian Growth Co. II and Inspirato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A N/A $4.93 million N/A N/A Inspirato $329.10 million 0.08 -$51.76 million ($15.18) -0.26

Cartesian Growth Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Volatility and Risk

Cartesian Growth Co. II has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Inspirato shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Inspirato shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

