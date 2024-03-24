Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,981,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

