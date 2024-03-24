CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.46

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $21.29. CSP shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 60,703 shares trading hands.

CSPI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,335,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,400 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

