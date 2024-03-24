CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,697,000 after acquiring an additional 598,707 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $447,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 164.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,475,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY remained flat at $32.48 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

