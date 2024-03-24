D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.82. 1,673,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,666. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

