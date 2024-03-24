Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Lowered by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $15,262,768.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,699,146.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 812,295 shares of company stock valued at $102,293,471. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.47. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

