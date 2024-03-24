DeFiChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.89 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $65.89 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,122,350,154 coins and its circulating supply is 865,901,367 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

