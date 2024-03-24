Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.72. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 109,246 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.