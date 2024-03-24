DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

DMAC stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 344.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

