DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.
DMAC stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
