Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Increased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.70. 1,080,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.84 and a fifty-two week high of $195.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

