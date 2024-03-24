Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

