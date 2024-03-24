Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $36.61.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

