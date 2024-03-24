Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,119 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

