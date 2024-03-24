Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Position Increased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,144 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.64% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.29 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

