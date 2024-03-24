Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after acquiring an additional 599,382 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6,993.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 551,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 543,940 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

