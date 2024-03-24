Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 5,092 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,702,000 after buying an additional 1,400,129 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 968,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after buying an additional 917,785 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after buying an additional 602,252 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,928,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.