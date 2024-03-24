Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $446.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $304.77 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average of $398.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

