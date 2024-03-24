Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,732,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,995 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 101,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 433,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

