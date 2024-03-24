Disciplined Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.