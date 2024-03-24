Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Docebo worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 57,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,177. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DCBO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Docebo from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

