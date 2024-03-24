DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Trimmed by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,538.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,469. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. 1,628,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 161.87, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

