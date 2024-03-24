Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.42. 395,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

