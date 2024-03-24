Duke Capital’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of DUKE stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.99. Duke Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £135.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,083.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 30.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

