Duke Capital’s (DUKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) price target on shares of Duke Capital in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DUKE
Duke Capital Stock Performance
Duke Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.