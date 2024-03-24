Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $517.24

Dunedin Enterprise (LON:DNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 517.24 ($6.58) and traded as low as GBX 482.21 ($6.14). Dunedin Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.27), with a volume of 10,713 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £27.09 million, a P/E ratio of 879.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 502.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 516.97.

About Dunedin Enterprise

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

