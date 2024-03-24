Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,500,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.50. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

