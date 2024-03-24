Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Alphabet stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. 19,252,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

