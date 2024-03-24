Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on May 2nd

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

