Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

ELV stock opened at $513.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $519.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.