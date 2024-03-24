Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $770.61. 1,981,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $722.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $323.26 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

