Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Sold by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.30% of Eltek worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELTK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.92. 52,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -1.82. Eltek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

