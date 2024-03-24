Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

