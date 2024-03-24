Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Position Lowered by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,255 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Enovix worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 77.74% and a negative net margin of 2,800.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.