Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $950.00 at Oppenheimer

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $875.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $869.00.

Equinix Stock Down 1.3 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $800.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $850.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $797.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

