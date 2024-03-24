Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,817. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kociancic purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $384.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.44.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 62.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

