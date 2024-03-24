Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,916 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
Exxon Mobil stock remained flat at $113.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,701,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.01.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
