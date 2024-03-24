Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

