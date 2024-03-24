FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.58.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $36.36 on Thursday. FB Financial has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at $395,736,670.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 975.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,770,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 557,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

