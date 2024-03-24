FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.41.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

