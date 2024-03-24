Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 618.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 141,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,542. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $107.87 and a 52-week high of $159.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

