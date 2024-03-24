Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Position Boosted by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $144,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.