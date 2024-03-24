Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Holdings Lifted by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

