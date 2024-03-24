Financial Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.66. The company has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

